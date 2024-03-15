Former Fiji 7s captain replaces Gollings

The Olympic gold medallist and former sevens captain replaces Ben Gollings, who was axed by the Fiji Rugby Union interim board of trustees last week, for “inability to meet the desired standards and expectations.

Kolinisau has four months to prepare the national side with the hope of winning Fiji’s third consecutive Olympic gold in France in July.

“My criteria are not based on experience and talent alone but fitness and training to the standard Fiji sevens is renowned for,” Kolinisau said from his home in Cunningham, outside Suva.

Coach Kolinisau reemphasized that no one is guaranteed a spot on the team as equal opportunity will be given to players.

Captain Courageous” intends to improve the fitness level of the team to bring a high-tempo style of playing.

Koloisau said his focus now is Hong Kong 7s (April 5-7), with some work on their fitness and defense this week and some tests on how they can react to kick-offs and set pieces.

“I will consider roping in Fijian Drua players to the team but it’s up to them if they want a shot at representing their country at an international sporting event,” he said.

The current national men’s sevens players would feature in their local clubs in the upcoming Tabadamu and Marist 7s this weekend and the following weekend respectively.

Kolinisau said he wanted to implement a type of defence that would put pressure and suffocate the opposition.

