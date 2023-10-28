Football women in camp

Head coach Frederica is expecting positive result. She said the footballers are in the training camp with the expectation of trimming the squad to 23 at the end of the training camp.

Footballers in Momase, Highlands and New Guinea Islands regions are expected to join the camp shortly.

Sakette said she is hoping the Women’s National Soccer League grand final is completed soon so that she can have all the players in the camp in time ahead of their first match on November 17th, 2023.

Meanwhile, Remington Group of Companies backed the national team with K7690. She said most of the girls needed support and the assistance is of great help to the team.