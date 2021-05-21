Football matches remain suspended

PNGFA General Secretary, Pius Letenge issued the reminder urging all members to remain vigilant and compliant with the current restrictions.

Letenge said PNGFA through its competitions department submitted an application through the PNGSF Pandemic Management Committee to COVID-19 Task Force seeking permission to allow local competitions to resume football activities.

However, the chairman of the PNGSF Pandemic Management Committee, Dr Kapua Kapua responded stating that all local competitions remain suspended as per directives from COVID-19 Task Force until update from the Office of the Controller.

Dr Kapua advised that they are working closely with the Office of the Controllers on PNGFA’s submission to get formal approval for the resumption of competitions.

Letenge confirmed that PNGSF Pandemic Management Committee only gave approval for elite sporting competitions only and that these competitions must only be hosted in Lae and Port Moresby with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

“Let us all adhere to COVID-19 restriction protocols and continue to prevent the increase in community transmission in our respective provinces and locality,” he said.