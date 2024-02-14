Football club receives support for its development program

The sponsorship will go to the football club’s school soccer program.

Since its establishment six years ago, the East Coast Football Club has emerged as a football development pathway for aspiring footballers with a focus on nurturing young talents through partnerships with schools in the nation’s capital, Port Moresby.

Managing Director of East Coast Football Club Shannon Andrew expressed his pride and gratitude for the partnership and the progress of the club.

"I'm extremely proud that our club is the first football organization in PNG that is focused on junior football development, with a vision to compete at the highest level and to establish international partnerships. This sponsorship from FX Business Centre empowers us to revolutionize the way football is perceived in PNG, and soon the Pacific."

Chief Executive Officer of Remington Group, Peter Goodwin was impressed with the concept and how the program could impact the lives of young Papua New Guineans.

“This is not just about football. This is about discipline; this is about teaching values to our young children and bringing them through. The club has got a succession plan for their emerging players, a plan for their future. The youngsters now believe that they can get to the highest level through this pathway.”

General Manager for FX Business Centre, Ron Krishna is also keen to see the growth and development of this football club and school soccer program with the hope to see some of these young children play at the national level, or even overseas in the near future.

The East Coast Football Club school soccer program comprises under 10 to 15 and is all set to roll out its 2024 event.