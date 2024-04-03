FONG retains title for POMBSA Open

The final of the tournament, held at Lamana Q Club, Port Moresby on April 1, saw fierce competition from both players.

English made the break for the first frame and went on to win 64 - 30 in a convincing fashion. This got the excited spectators on their toes wanting to see how Fong would come back having been the reigning cup holder.

Sure enough, Fong struck back putting up an impressive finish in the next two frames winning 61 - 01 and 65 - 14 to make it 2 - 1 as they headed for break before starting the next three frames.

Harry, the young Hanuabada man, owned the table in the next two frames potting right and left giving no chance to Fong. He pocketed two wins of the three frames, 71 - 53 and 55 - 53 to set up the 6th frame with 3 - 2 in his favor.

With grit and determination on English's face, English wanted to finish it off; but the 6th frame proved the real turning point in this fierce encounter. With a little bit of focus, precision, and coordination, Fong pot well in every opportunity he got to send the match into final frame (frame seven) with 73 - 41 victory.

Fong proved himself in the final frame defeating English 64 - 36 to retain the cup title.

In the post-match interview, Fong said "For Harry, he has nothing to lose so he goes for shots and; for people like us, if we're not on target, we still have to go back to basics. This is experience and I beat him on experience."

He further said, English put up a good match and will only get better. He just needs to work on few areas of his game. English was of a similar view.

“The thing is I wasn’t defending. I gave him opportunity to kill- that’s the thing. I didn’t defend my score. I didn’t solve small things to win the frame – like I was rushing all my frames. But this thing, as for me is that I am a new player coming up to challenge the big guns, I have got nothing to lose, like as for me to them, there’s always a next time but I’ll come back hard next time.

Fong walked away with K5 000 cash and a cup while the runner up, English received K2000 as the price money.

The POMBSA Open Tournament started on March 17 and ended on 1 April. The tournament comprised; 56 players, nine of who were women.

President of the POMBSA Lasark Joseph thanked all the players involved in the tournament despite short notice and promises to host a better tournament next time.