 

Focus On Goal Kicker

December 16, 2021
Hunters Coach Matt Church says one of the teams main focus point for next year will be to identify a goal kicker.

A position that has been at the forefront of former Hunters and Captain Ase Boas is now on the loose, as Hunters Head Coach Matt Church says, is an integral part when it comes to scoring.

Ase Boas, having always taken the role as a kicker for the team, has now left the coach and the team without a kicker for the season, but Church is adamant that one of the boys in the pack will stand out to take the role of a kicker.

Matt said one thing that the team is now focusing on is goal kicking. He said the focus mark last season was around 50 percent which then went up to around 80 percent.

“Toward the end of the year and before we start the season am sure we will have at least kickers selected to take up the kickers role. Right now everyone is giving it a go and we shouldn’t have a problem with that “said Matt.

Church said with that in focus, it will certainly be narrowed down to identify two key players who will take the role of goal kicking.

“Right we are focusing and training as the team is in camp” said Matt.

Church said the boy are lolling forward to heading down to Australia come January.

