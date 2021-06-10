Flogged from start to finish: Maroons pride cops heaviest hit

Flogged from start to finish. Destroyed in their own backyard for their worst loss in Origin history as Queensland fans rushed for Townsville’s exits well before the final siren in the first Origin game played in a regional city.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for diehard Maroons fans, but even they couldn't stomach what was served up at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Coach Paul Green said it was too early to say after the 50-6 loss whether he would make wholesale changes for game two at Suncorp Stadium.

Queensland missed 52 tackles. They conceded nine line breaks and produced 13 errors. It was deplorable.

"We got beaten to the punch early in that game. They really dominated around the ruck area which [meant] defensively, we couldn't get any control," Green said.

“And then once we felt uncomfortable in that position, we tried to sort of 'trick' our way out which you can't do in Origin, so it was very disappointing.

“Where we needed to just tighten up and fight a bit harder, we looked for a bit of an easy way out to try and get ourselves back in the game and at Origin level, there's no easy way."

Five-eighth Cameron Munster and hooker Harry Grant hadn't played in a month due to injury but Green didn't regret the decision to risk the perhaps underdone Storm stars.

The pair tried hard, but Munster’s kicking game was poor and Grant had no support when he looked to create chances.

“It’s easy to probably point at that, but you can't make any soft excuses and it is what it is," Green added.

"There's been times when teams have had that sort of [disrupted] preparation but got it right on the night.

"[We] trust that we've got some good players in your team and you hope that they were ready to play but as a group, we weren't tonight."

Shattered captain Daly Cherry-Evans conceded it was a "grim feeling" in the Queensland sheds but maintained some optimism.

"Tonight's damage was pretty big but it is only one-nil. I know the score-line reflects pretty poorly upon us, but the reality is it is only one-nil," he said.

"There are two games to go so we can turn the tide, but they've got a lot of momentum in their corner and we've got a lot of work to do ... I do believe we can get out of this."

Green, meanwhile, hinted at taking a stricter approach moving forward.

"It's a new group in some respects, new coach with me. What I probably might have let go through the week in terms of execution [at training] I may not have had I had a bit more of a bond with the team," he said.

"Bond’s probably not the right word, but had I had a bit more experience with them … it's about learning from it and making sure we don't let it happen again."

Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic humiliated the Maroons as the rampant Blues produced an eight-tries-to-one victory that had Queensland greats questioning the pride in the team.

The final scoreline surpassed Queensland’s worst Origin defeat of 56-16 in Sydney in 2000 when the Blues rubbed salt into wounds with post-try celebrations that mimicked throwing hand grenades and became the source of motivation for years to come for the Maroons.

But the only thing to bomb on Wednesday night was the performance of Queensland.

It was dreadful and rookie coach Green will need to find answers quickly with Origin II just over two weeks away on June 27.

The ineptitude of the loss prompted greats Cameron Smith and Billy Slater to talk about pride in commentary as the scoreline ticked into the 40s for NSW.

“Obviously it’s not ideal for the Queenslanders, it’s all about pride and what they feel about the maroon jersey on their back,” Smith said.

“They need to salvage a bit of pride.”

Nothing seemed to go right for the Maroons. From the moment Christian Welch failed a HIA from a head clash with Brian To’o in the 13th minute they were on the back foot.

Centre Dane Gagai had battled tonsillitis in the lead-up to the game and he was exposed by his South Sydney teammate Mitchell, who had a field day.

The Maroons ended the night with three players placed on report that could have further ramifications for their NRL teams this weekend.

Cameron Munster was placed on report for striking out with his foot on Liam Martin in the second half, Moeaki Fotuaika will face scrutiny for a late tackle on Mitchell and Kyle Feldt likewise on Cameron Murray.