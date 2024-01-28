Flame Fight Gym prepares to Host Tournament

The Flame Fight Gym Promotion has been hosting a kickboxing tournament in Goroka over the past few years and is anticipating one on 18 April 2024.

While the kickboxing club aims to promote fight sports in the province, the president of Flame Fight Promotion, Kaupa ‘the Flame’ Omena, said the club also provides self-defence training and general fitness.

“We offer Kickboxing skills, Boxing, Muay Thai, Weapon Combat skills, self-defence, women’s cardio class, general Fitness training, weight loss, and many more. Flame Fight Gym also teaches behaviour change program to participants who train in kickboxing,” Omena said.

Our registration fees stand at, Kids under 16yrs is K65.00 and for adults K130.00 the fees include ID and certificates as club members.

Kids in the class are more than 30 and we want more kids to join the class. The training days are on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 4 pm to 6 pm at YC Hall.

Omena is urging the Eastern Highlands Provincial Government to support this program and use this program as a vehicle to combat law and order issues in the province.

He believes that some of the training the kickboxing club offers can change the perception of youths in the province.