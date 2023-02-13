Flag football returns

Flag football is a modified version of the American grid-iron and it’s a non-contact sport that has been in the country since 2020.

Three years on and the Port Moresby Flag Football League is slowly but surely growing in terms of numbers.

With the support of Digicel this year, they started with six clubs participating from its humble beginnings in 2019-2020 under passionate Western Highlander, Timothy Jim who is now PNG’s American Football Federation President.

Season - 3 which ran for six weeks concluded successfully with the Semi Finals among the top 4 teams before Super Bowls Grand Final decider between the two Badili teams Blue Tongue and Kavora Heads.

It was an even first half until the boys in blue ran away with the game in the 2nd half defeating Heads 50-14 to claim their maiden title.

AFF President Timothy Jim was very happy with the whole tournament and again thanked all six teams for their commitment this season.

He acknowledged and thanked Digicel for coming onboard to sponsor the competition and PNG Sports Foundation for the use of the field to host their games and looking forward to the next season.

Jim said the Port Moresby competition picked up momentum and now ready to reach out and host several flat football outreach programmes in Morobe and Simbu.

Adding that schools would be their main target.

The AFF aims to pick a squad to participate in the 2023 International Federation of American Football-sanctioned South East Asia Flag Football Championship, to be held in Malaysia in November.