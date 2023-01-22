Flag Football back

Flag football is a modified version of the American grid –iron and it’s a non-contact sport that has been in the country since 2020.

Port Moresby Flag Football League is now into its 3rd season since it was introduced into the country by Simbu man, Timothy Jim who is now PNG’s American Football Federation President.

The games kicked off at the Sir John Guise stadium with six teams competing for the next four weekends and sponsored by Digicel.

The clubs are Hohola Broncos from Hohola, 3K Kings (Garden Hills), North East Falcons (9-Mile), Kovera Heads, Blue Tongue and Matirogo Dragons (Badili).

Jim said the competition is growing since they started at Badili. St. Therese Primary School with only four teams. Today they have six teams participating with the interest still growing.

Jim explains the difference between full body contact football and flag football.

Jim said the Port Moresby competition picked up momentum and is now ready to reach out and host several flat football outreach programmes next month in Chimbu and Morobe. Schools are their main target.

The President said at the end of the season, they will pick a squad to participate in the 2023 International Federation of American Football, sanctioned South East Asia Flag Football Championship, to be held in Malaysia in November.