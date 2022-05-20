Five Sports Set For Saipan Games

While the Pacific Mini Games will be hosting nine sports, Athletics, Badminton, Baseball, Beach Volleyball, Golf, Tennis, Triathlon, Va’a and Weightlifting, PNG will only participate in five.

The five sports endorsed by the Justification Committee are Athletics, Golf, Tennis, Va’a and Weightlifting.

Beach Volleyball and Triathlon were not endorsed and will miss out due to non-compliance with the requirements. Baseball and Badminton National Federation opted not to participate in the Pacific Mini Games due to their team’s readiness.

A total of 92 athletes and team officials will be part of Team PNG attending this year’s Games to be held from June 17-25th.

Meantime, getting financial support on time before the team’s departure for Saipan remains a challenge.

Despite the team set to depart for Saipan on June 12, PNGOC is working round the clock to secure needed funds to meet the budget for Team PNG for both the Pacific Mini Games and the Commonwealth Games, which follows soon after in July.

President, Sir John Dawanincura said, “PNGOC is hopeful that the Government will step in to assist Team PNG to meet its budget shortfall.”