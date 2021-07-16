Five Centres Host Digicel Cup

After the approval for crowds to be allowed to watch the rugby league matches, the PNGNRLC Board released a revised draw with matches scheduled for the New Guinea Islsands, and the Highlands regions, apart from Moresby.

Kokopo, Kimbe, Minj and Wabag will host matches this weekend apart from Port Moresby.

Rugby League fans in Kokopo, Kimbe, Minj and Wabag will be treated to some live rugby league action this weekend.

Agmark Gurias back on home turf for the first time this season will be under pressure to put on a good show against PRK Gulf Isou in order impress their fans after their mediocre start to the season.

Due to the Sunday restrictions in ENB, the game will be played on Saturday.

In Kimbe, the Cutters will be banking on their parochial home crowd to get them home against the visiting Bintangor Goroka Lahanis.

Meanwhile, on Sunday in Minj, a thrilling local derby between JPG Waghi Tumbe and Wamp Nga Mt Hagen Eagles awaits. Tumbe are keen to build on their current good winning form. However, coming off a loss the Eagles will not be easy beats.

At the outback of the Highlands Aipus oval in Wabag, it will be a homecoming for Lae based EPG Mioks who are yet to register a win this season. Playing in front of their loyal fans could just be the motivation needed to get their first win at the expense of the slick CGP Central Dabaris.

For the Moresby fans, an epic double header is on the cards for Sunday, kicking off with Moni Plus NCDC Vipers and Lae Snax Tigers at 12.30pm. After their solid win against Lahanis last week, Vipers will be tested by outright competition leaders Tigers.

That will set the tone for an intriguing top of the table clash at 3pm between brothers PRK Mendi Muruks and Kroton Hela Wigmen. A game that promises to keep their fans on the edge of their seats until fulltime.

Get out there and support your team or you can catch some of the action live and exclusive on Digicel TV.