First Trukai VPL Game Set

The six franchise teams; Fairprice Furniture Mambas, Panamex PNG, Gamoga Lawyers Spirit of Rigo, Northern Alexanders, Koita Warriors and Zara Wanderers will start playing from 9am.

The teams will take the pitch with the hope of winning the Trukai VPL 2022 Cup and first prize of K20,000.

The first T10 match will be Panamex PNG taking on Zara Wanderers at 9am.

Over the day, all teams will play in their pools, hoping to claim top position for the finals the following Sunday.

The top placed team from each pool will automatically advance to the semi-finals, while the lower teams will face immediate elimination in a knockout quarterfinal.

Entry is free for the public, while those who cannot make it in person will be able to follow the live scoring through CricHQ https://www.crichq.com/competitions/14568/draws/55924/rounds/pool/1 and livestreaming through the match centre powered by Interact Sport https://www.cricketpng.org.pg/

“The teams were set a month ago with each franchise competing for players, and now is the time to see how they perform on the big stage,” said Cricket PNG.

“Each game in the Trukai VPL matters, with no one wanting to finish the tournament early, going home without any prizemoney.

“We want to also acknowledge all mothers on Sunday, and we hope to see many mothers come to Amini Park to celebrate Mother’s Day with us at the Trukai VPL.

“Our very own Kumul Petroleum PNG Lewa, Ravini Oa, will be having a particularly special Mother’s Day as she lines up with the Fairprice Furniture Mambas as the only woman playing in the Trukai VPL.

“Oa is a star for the Lewas, and she is breaking barriers playing in the Trukai VPL.”