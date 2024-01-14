First rugby woman export for PNGRU

The PNG Rugby Union (PNGRU) made the announcement on January 14, 2023, that Butler has signed a contract with ACT Brumbies in the Australia Super W Rugby. She is expected to join the club shortly.

Butler expressed her gratitude to PacificAus Sports for making this program available. She is excited to be the first recipient of the program from Papua New Guinea.

Butler said: “I want to say thank you to the Australian Government through PacificAus Sports, Rugby Australia, Oceania Rugby, PNG Government, and PNG Rugby Union because of your support for Rugby in PNG I am able to be here and to have this amazing opportunity.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time, but I understand the responsibility; being the first Papua New Guinean and homegrown rugby player, it is an honour.”

She added: “I will do my very best for my country and I hope that my entry into professional rugby will inspire a lot of Papua New Guineans and Pacific Islanders especially women and girls and men and boys to get into rugby and if not, just go out and achieve your dreams.”

Prime Minister, James Marape, who was the keynote speaker at the occasion, congratulated Butler for her accomplishment and said it is a history in rugby for women in the country.

“In life, some histories must be made and she is making history not for herself and her family but for the country as well, the product of our local rugby competition,” said Marape.

Butler leaves for Australia this week to join the club in training and preparation for the 2024 competition.