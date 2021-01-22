First Northern Conference match in Madang

With home ground advantages, the Rachel Wadunah coached team will certainly rise to the occasion when they play in front of their local crowd.

Laidamon will have Nicollette Ageva, Sagude Zale, Elian Maniup, Olive Upaupa and Isabella Natera to lead the local side to ensure they put some goals behind the net.

The Madang-based WNSL team is currently on fourth spot and a win should propel them to third spot. Bara who is sitting second placed behind competition leaders Poro are also equally determine to win to hold their spot.

Bara will call on the services of Irene Kenny, Jenisa Ulengit, Airatha ToMaing, Leah Barnabas, Gethrude Waninara and Charlie Banzeck to crack the Laidamon defense to score.

Both teams drew at their first meeting in Lae, and this match should be a thriller as both teams wanted a win to be in the contention for the top two in Northern Conference.

In the other matches to be played at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium, at 11am Poro should have an easy game over struggling Rainy Lae.

Former PNG flanker-cum midfielder, Daisy Winas Tokolu, should be the match winner for Poro as she calls the shot for the centre field while Meagan Gunemba should have a feast of football throughout the proceeding.

Both Tokolu and Gunemba will be assisted by Talitha Irakau, Fredah Ronnie, Honoria Kaizam and the Gunemba siblings Nadia and Anastas to record another win over Rainy Lae.

Nothing must be taken away from Rainy Lae as they have some of the best brains of football in Ishmael Pole and Alex Kamen behind the scene. They are capable of causing an upset but it would depend on how their players read the game.

Morobe Tulip should take revenge on Pacific Gardens while Sepik FC will have a hard time over Markham Raings.

Sepik FC failed to live up to the expectation of their fans when they went down 4-0 to competition leader Poro last week. If Raings are not careful, Sepik should account for another three point victory on Saturday.