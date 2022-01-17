First Indoor Athletes

The pair were competing for Cloud County Community College at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

Wanga set a PNG indoor national record in the 400m on Saturday with a time of 48.67 seconds, eclipsing the time of 48.79 recorded by Wala Gime on a similar track in 2012. He continued his great form on Sunday with a 1min 20.81 seconds, clocking in the 600m and a 47.93 seconds final leg in the 4x400m relay.

Meanwhile Beu improved on her own national record in the 600m with a time of 1min 35.69 secs following a solid season opener of 57.77 secs in the 400m.

The mens 4x400m was an entirely PNG team with Alphonse Igish (49.9), Jonathan Dende (50.0), Shadrick Tansi (50.4) and Wanga combining in Cloud Team colours to record a time of 3min 18.24 secs.