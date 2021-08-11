First GYMBOX session for women

Grass Skirt Project Gymbox, a transportable gym that unifies people in creating a social change had its first women only session recently and it was a success.

The free session was held at Badihagwa, Mirigini Hanuabada village. The session was run by certified trainers who used COVID safe equipment.

The training comprised of basic exercises that promote good health and fitness with tips on how to lead a healthy lifestyle.

The women who participated went through an intense workout session finishing on a high with the provision of nutritious and delicious breakfast.

The Sir Brian Bell Foundation holds health and education in high regard and are proud to be a key delivery partner for the Grass Skirt Project GYMBOX.