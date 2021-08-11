 

First GYMBOX session for women

BY: Carol Kidu Jnr
11:00, August 11, 2021
The Grass Skirt Project is a “grassroots” program created to support Pacific sporting communities to access the required sporting equipment via donations from other athletes and partnered sporting companies.

Grass Skirt Project Gymbox, a transportable gym that unifies people in creating a social change had its first women only session recently and it was a success.

The free session was held at Badihagwa, Mirigini Hanuabada village. The session was run by certified trainers who used COVID safe equipment.

The training comprised of basic exercises that promote good health and fitness with tips on how to lead a healthy lifestyle.

The women who participated went through an intense workout session finishing on a high with the provision of nutritious and delicious breakfast.

The Sir Brian Bell Foundation holds health and education in high regard and are proud to be a key delivery partner for the Grass Skirt Project GYMBOX.

Grass Skirt Project GYMBOX/ Sir Brian Bell Foundation
Carol Kidu
