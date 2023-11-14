First contingent arrive in Honiara

They now join the advance team that arrived last Friday, November 10th.

Team PNG consists of 483 athletes and 22 team officials who will compete in 21 different sports during the games.

Chef De Mission (CDM) Faye Zina Lalo, who led Team PNG's first contingent yesterday expressed her excitement.

“Today marks my third visit to the Solomon Islands, and I’m thrilled to be here with my team for this year’s games in Honiara.

Lalo and one of the Flag Bearers, Ramona Padio were received warmly by the Papua New Guinea High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands, Moses Kaul.

Lalo said PNG as the bigger nation in the Pacific is pleased to be part of the Games this year and help to make it a success through their participation.

“Like the other nations at the Games this year, we will be doing our very best and we hope to finish high on the medal tally,” she said.

Padio who is the captain of the women’s football team, will be defending their gold medal from the last Pacific Games in Samoa while also aiming for their sixth consecutive title. She said she is confident in her team and will be working hard to achieve their goal.

Also in the welcome party were senior members of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary who are on operations in Honiara.

With them was former PNG Kumul five-eight and 2015 Pacific Games rugby league 9s gold medalist, Ase Boas.

The teams will use this week to settle in and do their final training and preparations before the competitions begin.

There is a lot of support through encouraging messages, logistical assistance and kind gestures from the local people and it is helping the team settle in well.

Meantime, Tonga is the second contingent to arrive after PNG.

The rest of the participating countries are expected to be in Honiara this week ahead of the game’s opening ceremony on Sunday, November 19, at the National Stadium in Honiara.