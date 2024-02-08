Fiona embraces martial arts

Since then, Fiona has made no secret about her personal aspiration to represent PNG on the international stage.

Young Fiona was among four fighters from PNG who attended the Oceania Taekwando Training camp as part of lead up preparation towards the Olympic Qualifier in Australia this April.

For the young lass, she’s never been exposed to such highly intense and nonstop rigorous martial arts workout. She said it required a lot of mind power, character and stamina to stay in the grind.

Speaking to the media upon the team’s return over the weekend, Fiona shared her personal experience and how tough it was to train at a higher level under World class trainers from Korea. The training was very different from the training in PNG. She said there was little to no recovery sessions resulting in minor injuries sustained as well.

However, Fiona said although it was tough they learned a lot great skills from the sessions about mind power, control, kicking technics and how to score points in big sporting championships.

With the Olympic Qualifier next on the radar, Fiona has vowed she won’t be resting on her laurels as they look forward to more hard work. Fiona is looking forward to use the training experience in Honiara to excel and hopefully earn a spot for the Olympics.

Growing up playing rugby union, taekwando was never on Fiona’s mind, but by default she jumped on the band wagon through her big sister’s influence. Fiona says she has found her lane and is enjoying her journey so far in martial arts.