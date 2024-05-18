Fincorp supports para athlete

“Under our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, we recognize the importance of supporting individuals like Dorna within the community. We have donated K15,000 towards Dorna's medical appeal. Corps Security has also come on board with a K15,000 donation towards Dorna's surgery expenses totalling K30,000.

“Our partnership with Dorna Longbut is an example of our commitment to supporting initiatives that positively impact people's lives within the community,” Fincorp stated.

The funds will aid in covering the costs of treating an ACL injury in Dorna's left knee, with medical procedures scheduled in Australia. The contribution, directed to the Paralympic Organization, ensures that the funds are allocated securely for Dorna's treatment.

Dorna is a 25-year-old from East New Britain Province. She has endured massive challenges on her path to athletic success. Despite setbacks in 2017 picking devastating injury from playing rugby league that resulted in the permanent loss of function in her left arm and then the loss of her mother to cancer a year after in 2018. Dorna used that as fuel to elevate herself to new heights after joining Para Sports.

Inspired by her late mother and supported by her father, Dorna embarked on a new chapter in athletics, excelling in events like the 100m sprints, javelin, and shot put. Her achievements culminated in representing PNG at international competitions, including winning gold in the 100m and bronze in javelin at the 2022 Mini Pacific Games in the Northern Mariannes.

Apart from athletics Dorna is also involved in Badminton.

In 2022, Dorna won the Top Athlete with Disability SP Sports Awards.