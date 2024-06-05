FinCorp expands Uni Piggies sponsorship

This extended sponsorship includes naming rights and a significant financial commitment aimed at enhancing the club's male and female teams' participation in the local Capital Rugby Union tournament and fostering talent development.

Since 2023, FinCorp has supported the Uni Piggies through donations and the provision of uniforms. The expanded partnership underscores FinCorp’s dedication to sports initiatives that embody community spirit and teamwork.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Uni Piggies, a club that embodies dedication, teamwork, and community spirit," said Andre Bester, Acting CEO of FinCorp.

"Supporting sports initiatives aligns with our corporate values and our commitment to the communities we serve. We look forward to seeing the Uni Piggies reach new heights with our continued support."

Pochon Lili, Club President of Uni Piggies, expressed gratitude for the sponsorship, "Having the ongoing support of FinCorp is a tremendous boost for our club. This sponsorship will help us improve our training regimes, invest in new equipment, and expand our community outreach programs. We are excited about the future and deeply grateful for FinCorp's commitment to our team."

As the oldest rugby union club in Papua New Guinea, the Uni Piggies have a rich history and a strong community presence. The club has produced numerous PNG representative players and continues to thrive in the Capital Rugby Union Competition, which feeds talent to the National Rugby Union Team, the Pukpuks.