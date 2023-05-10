 

Finalists announced for Sports Awards

BY: Loop Sports
15:53, May 10, 2023
8 reads

Thirty-five finalists have been announced for the highly esteemed 2023 SP Sports Awards.

Deliberations by Deloitte, auditor of the SPSA Awards, went on for a week, and the top three finalists for each of the 13 categories have now been vetted, following their respective selections being recommended by the, which was chaired by Warwick Vele.

Chair of the SP Awards Selection Panel, Warwick Vele, stated, "This year, we received a good number of high-quality nominations in each category from all over the country and abroad, which included new names and faces."

He also expressed his pleasure in receiving nominations for the categories outside of the high-profile ones, including Community Sports Initiative, Best Sportsperson with a Disability, and National Performance.

The finalists for the SP Sports Awards are:

Male Athlete of the Year

Morea Baru                      Weightlifting

Matthew Stubbings          Tennis

Alwin Komolong               Football

Junior Female Athlete of the Year

Ida Vagi                             Weightlifting

Dika Lohia                         Cricket

Colita Hakena                  Tennis

Female Athlete of the Year

Violet Apisah                   Tennis

Dika Toua                         Weightlifting

Tanya Ruma                     Cricket

Best Sports Person with a Disability

Dorna Longbut                Athletics & Badmington

Steven Abraham             Athletics

Haoda Agari                    Table Tennis

Team of the Year

PNG Lewas                       Cricket

Women's Tennis                Tennis

PNG Lagatois                   Football

Sports Official of the Year

David Yareboinen            Football

Barbara Stubbings          Tennis

Nelson Stone                   Rugby League & Athletics

National Performance of the Year

Morobe Hammerheads         Rugby Union 7s

Lae Natives                           Football

Benjamin Aliel                        Athletics

Sports Photo of the Year

Jordan Sere

Fidelis Wasari

Charlie Dumavi

Community Sports Initiative Award

Santos Love Cricket Program              Cricket

Kavieng Basketball                              Basketball

Roland Muluyaru                                  Football

Sports Media of the Year

Rickilah Wura - SP Sports Breakfast Show Host

Patricia Keamo - The National Sports Desk

Charlie Dumavi - Sunday Bulletin Sports Desk

Junior Male Athlete of the Year

John Kariko Jnr                              Cricket

Sugar-Ray Hakena                         Tennis

 

 

The announcement of the finalists also marks the start of Short Messaging Service or SMS Voting for the People's Choice Award. The winner of the People's Choice Award is chosen through a public vote through radio. The more votes a finalist receives, the greater their chances of winning.

Voting for the People's Choice Award will close on May 26, 2023.

The SP Awards Presentation Dinner, held at the traditional home of the Awards, the Crowne Hotel, will be streamed live on the SP Sports Awards Facebook page on Saturday, May 27th, 2023. This event is expected to return with all its glamour and splendor for the first time after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags: 
SP Sports Awards 2023
Author: 
loopauthor
  • 8 reads