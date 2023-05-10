Finalists announced for Sports Awards

Deliberations by Deloitte, auditor of the SPSA Awards, went on for a week, and the top three finalists for each of the 13 categories have now been vetted, following their respective selections being recommended by the, which was chaired by Warwick Vele.
Chair of the SP Awards Selection Panel, Warwick Vele, stated, "This year, we received a good number of high-quality nominations in each category from all over the country and abroad, which included new names and faces."
He also expressed his pleasure in receiving nominations for the categories outside of the high-profile ones, including Community Sports Initiative, Best Sportsperson with a Disability, and National Performance.
The finalists for the SP Sports Awards are:
|
Male Athlete of the Year
Morea Baru Weightlifting
Matthew Stubbings Tennis
Alwin Komolong Football
|
Junior Female Athlete of the Year
Ida Vagi Weightlifting
Dika Lohia Cricket
Colita Hakena Tennis
|
Female Athlete of the Year
Violet Apisah Tennis
Dika Toua Weightlifting
Tanya Ruma Cricket
|
Best Sports Person with a Disability
Dorna Longbut Athletics & Badmington
Steven Abraham Athletics
Haoda Agari Table Tennis
|
Team of the Year
PNG Lewas Cricket
Women's Tennis Tennis
PNG Lagatois Football
|
Sports Official of the Year
David Yareboinen Football
Barbara Stubbings Tennis
Nelson Stone Rugby League & Athletics
|
National Performance of the Year
Morobe Hammerheads Rugby Union 7s
Lae Natives Football
Benjamin Aliel Athletics
|
Sports Photo of the Year
Jordan Sere
Fidelis Wasari
Charlie Dumavi
|
Community Sports Initiative Award
Santos Love Cricket Program Cricket
Kavieng Basketball Basketball
Roland Muluyaru Football
|
Sports Media of the Year
Rickilah Wura - SP Sports Breakfast Show Host
Patricia Keamo - The National Sports Desk
Charlie Dumavi - Sunday Bulletin Sports Desk
|
Junior Male Athlete of the Year
John Kariko Jnr Cricket
Sugar-Ray Hakena Tennis
|
The announcement of the finalists also marks the start of Short Messaging Service or SMS Voting for the People's Choice Award. The winner of the People's Choice Award is chosen through a public vote through radio. The more votes a finalist receives, the greater their chances of winning.
Voting for the People's Choice Award will close on May 26, 2023.
The SP Awards Presentation Dinner, held at the traditional home of the Awards, the Crowne Hotel, will be streamed live on the SP Sports Awards Facebook page on Saturday, May 27th, 2023. This event is expected to return with all its glamour and splendor for the first time after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.