Naiqama exited the competition at the end of 2018 after stints with the Wests Tigers, Panthers and Knights. He joined Super League team, St Helens, whom he won three grand finals with.

He returns to the NRL after his two-try performance in the 2021 Super League grand final saw him claim the Harry Sunderland Medal as man of the match.

The Fijian international adds experience and depth to the Roosters’ outside backs after Brett and Josh Morris retired.

