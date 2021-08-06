Fiji Govt Rewards 7s Star

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama confirmed this afternoon. Tuwai will be recognized for his achievements, as he is the only player to have won two Olympic gold medals, won the Hong Kong 7s titles for five years in a row and the World Rugby 7s Player of the Decade.

Bainimarama has confirmed this is only part of a one million dollar package for the entire 7s and Fijiana teams.

The Prime Minister says the government has purchased a residential lot at the lucrative Tacirua East Subdivision valued at $141,700 for Tuwai, and $33,300 for the construction of a home.

Bainimarama says it’s the least Fiji can do for the greatest 7s player to ever touch a rugby ball.

The Fiji 7s side is in quarantine in Nadi and will reunite with their families next Thursday after five months.