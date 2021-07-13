Fiji To Defend Olympic Gold

They include Bristol’s Semi Radradra, Pau’s Aminiasi Tuimaba and Castres-based Filimoni Botitu.

As other players make their way from Townsville, Radradra will go straight to Japan to make sure he completes the required quarantine period after training in Bristol in preparation for the attempt to repeat the gold medal triumph achieved in Rio Olympic Games.

“I know him as an individual, an athlete and he keeps himself in a supreme condition which is why he always wins the battle. He is blessed to have the skill level of a 7s player even though he predominantly plays 15s and has done remarkable work for us when he played for us either in 7s or 15s code,” said Baber.

Baber added the Olympic Games is one of a kind that that team is going into and believes that the biggest challenge for the team is the fact that they haven’t had the time to get the rhythm and flow associated with playing in the World Rugby Sevens Series. But using the Oceania tournament was an important opportunity for the players with less experience that are in the team.

Jiuta Wainiqolo and Iosefo Masi who put up an impressive show during the Oceania 7s have also made the cut into the 12 men squad.

Baber added the team has been built around capabilities and putting pressure on opponents and as a result there has to be a balance in the selection of the squad.

Fiji are in Pool B at the Olympics and will play Great Britain, Canada and Japan, kicking off on July 26.