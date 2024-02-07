Fighters Return From Overseas Camp

Fiona Johe, Enila Soma, Kevin Kassman and Gideon Mara were among representatives from five other Oceania countries that attended the training camp.

According to PNG Taekwondo National Coach and former PNG rep, Edward Kassman said the two weeks Oceania training camp was run by a couple of high-level coaches from Korea representing World Taekwando. It is believed this is a first for Oceania since the Oceania Taekwondo Union was created meaning it was a new experience for the participants with different levels of intensity for the rising athletes.

Kassman said after the training camp the four athletes have got a mammoth task ahead of them to maintain that pace and intensity ahead of the Olympic Qualifier in Australia in April.

Kassman said while they would like to maintain the core of the athletes they have who are physically in their prime for long term, beyond the Olympic games they also gunning for the Mini Games leading up to the is the next Pacific Games in Tahiti in 2027.

In the interim PNG Taekwondo is also investing in identifying new talents from other regions as well with the establishment of new associations around the country.