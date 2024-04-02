Fighters off to Honiara

Before their departure, the athletes had several intense training sessions with Australian-based Grand Master Andy Rutten over the past week which was preceded by the recent Oceania Taekwondo Union camp in Honiara in February.

Among the four athletes is Pacific Games bronze medalists in the 67kg female division Ensila Soma, Fiona Johe, Kevin Kassman and Gibson Mara.

Over the past week Olympic Coach Grandmaster Andy Rutten took charge of the team’s training sessions at the Taurama Aquatic Centre with some emphasis on fitness and endurance and brushing up on their fighting techniques and how to score points.

Grand Master Rutten's involvement with PNG Taekwondo started 4 years ago when he was appointed technical and Olympic Coach in 2019. His role is to head preparations for Oceania Olympic Qualifiers which was initially set for the Gold Coast in Australia however due to financial constraints it was brought back to Port Moresby.

While going through their last spiraling sessions on Sunday under the watchful eyes of Coach Rutten, rising male star prospect for the 68kg division Kevin Kassman and exciting female fighter Fiona Johe both expressed confidence in their natural ability and their chances of doing well at the qualifiers.

Kassman said training has been hard and intense and he’s looking forward to giving his best at the qualifier. He said having Coach Rutten to help them through their final preparation was a big boost for them.

The PNG fighters will be up against the best from the Oceania region and affiliated Pacific states including New Zealand and Australia.