Fight on to keep Tigers stars

The Tigers boss also sent a warning shot to rival NRL clubs eyeing boom playmaker Lachlan Galvin, as he prepares to sit down with the teenager’s family this week to convince them his future is at the joint venture club.

Richardson recently returned to Australia after a two-week trip to the United Kingdom, where he tried to arrange deals with Super League clubs for some of the players the Tigers are willing to offload. Several players have been presented with offers, but have yet to agree terms.

During his trip away, the club tabled a five-year, $4 million deal to Utoikamanu in the hope of negating a State of Origin and top-eight clause in his current contract that could result in him become a free agent in the coming weeks.

The Tigers are bracing for Utoikamanu’s agent to request permission to negotiate with rival clubs if the prop forward misses out on State of Origin selection in game two.

More pressing is the future of Galvin, whose manager last week lodged the latest of many release attempts over the past few months.

Tigers CEO said Galvin has got a contract, it’s very simple. He’s got two more years

Richardson insists the team’s position at the foot of the ladder is where he expected them to be at this stage, given the lack of depth in the roster.

However, he believes the arrival of Jarome Luai will be the circuit-breaker.