FIFA workshop games infrastructure

The focus of the workshop is squarely on FIFA Football Infrastructure and Facilities Maintenance, aiming to address the pressing challenges posed by climate change on football facilities in the Pacific region.

With the effects of climate change becoming increasingly evident, Member Associations are converging to strategize on safeguarding football infrastructure amidst rising temperatures and adverse weather conditions.

Gordon Manub, General Secretary of the Papua New Guinea Football Association (PNGFA), emphasized the magnitude of these challenges, citing increased costs for water provision during matches and the necessity for frequent cooling breaks.

Under the FIFA Forward Program, FIFA has allocated a substantial USD 21 million towards infrastructure development in the region since 2016, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and accessibility.

Mr. Manub highlighted the significant support received through the program, including stadium construction and headquarters renovation in Papua New Guinea, with ongoing projects in Port Moresby and Lae.

Recognizing football's unique ability to effect change, FIFA has intensified its efforts towards environmental protection, particularly in the context of its flagship events.

Manub expressed optimism about football's potential to combat global climate change, emphasizing its role as a unifying force transcending borders and advancing the agenda for environmental conservation.

As the workshop unfolds, the collective resolve of FIFA and OFC Member Associations underscores their commitment to ensuring the resilience and sustainability of football infrastructure in the face of mounting climate challenges.