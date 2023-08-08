FIFA president to visit PNG

This is his intention to visit OFC member nations while witnessing the FIFA Women’s World Cup matches being played in Australia and New Zealand.

PNG Football Association president, John Kapi Natto today announced Infantino’s visit to PNG scheduled for Sunday, August 13 in Port Moresby.

To date, Infantino has visited Tahiti, Cook Island, American Samoa, Samoa, Vanuatu and Fiji.

Papua New Guinea will be the second last port of call before heading to the Solomon Islands for a day visit before continuing his journey to either New Zealand or Australia.

Kapi Natto said it is an honour to host Infantino, who is no stranger to Papua New Guinea.

He last visited PNG when he was on his campaign trail to stand for FIFA presidency post after disgraced former FIFA president, Sepp Blatter resigned.

Infantino returned after assuming the role as FIFA President to watch the finals of the 2016 Under 20 Women FIFA Cup in Port Moresby.

He will be the third FIFA President to visit Papua New Guinea. The first being Joao Havenlange in 1983 and Sepp Blatter in 2007.

PNGFA President shared the same sentiment as OFC president, Lambert Maltock that the FIFA president’s visit to OFC Member Association are more than symbolic.

“Our Member Associations were longing for such a visit from the FIFA President, and this was also the OFC’s stated ambition, and in that sense, the football community across our vast region would like to express our gratitude to Gianni Infantino and to FIFA for having shown a genuine respect for countries that are normally forgotten and marginalized.

“These visits have a great significance to everyone in the Pacific region. They mean the FIFA Women’s World Cup is also part of Oceania, and that our members are part of it. They mean a lot to thousands and thousands of young girls and boys in the remote islands of the Pacific, who are given encouragement to play football and to hope that one day they too can shine on the world stage.”

Kapi Natto expressed his gratitude for the FIFA President’s effort to see first-hand the work that is being done in the country.