FIFA To Film PNG Women’s Team

The other team selected for this opportunity is Tahiti, who recently did a tour to Europe and with them a film crew and the whole team.

FIFA has commissioned a six-part documentary series engaging a UK-based production company called Whisper to produce the series. Whisper has engaged a camera crew all over the world to film at different qualifying tournaments.

Team Leader, Joanna Lester said Whisper is focusing on the two teams, PNG and Tahiti with PNG’s emphasis being that they are the 5-time gold medalist in the Pacific Games and at present are the pre-match favorite in the OFC Women Nations Cup currently underway at HCF Bank Stadium in Suva, Fiji.

Lester is no stranger with filming PNG sports documentary as she played an important role in the production of Pawameri Sports Documentary on the national women rugby league team, PNG Orchids team.

She said FIFA has refocused on women football as a lead-up to the World Cup tournament to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

PNG WNT Manager, Deslyn Siniu supports FIFA and Whisper to produce the video.

“The video is also promoting women’s football in Papua New Guinea and it will carry-out important social message leading up to 2023 FIFA Women World Cup,” she said.

Siniu who was also involved in the FIFA Women workshop in Suva early last week said she was pleased that PNG was selected ahead of other island countries.

The production company, Whisper, spent the whole day with the PNG NWT at their camp at Pearl Resort Hotel, Pacific Harbour, Navua, filming their warm-up and training session on the beachfront.

The documentary should be ready and aired early next year 2023 leading to the World Cup.