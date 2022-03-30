 

Female U15 Series To Visit Regions

13:53, March 30, 2022
The Brian Bell Village World Cup Female Under 15 Series, supported by the NZ High Commission is going out to the regions over April and May.

Cricket PNG general manager, Tony Naidu, said: “When we started this concept in 2021, we did it during the COVID lockdowns and we weren’t able to go out to the regions. This year, we are excited about running this program in five locations over the next two months.”

Locations

Dates

Milne Bay - Alotau

Wed, 06th Apr 2022

Rigo

Wed, 27th Apr 2022

Oro

Wed, 04th May 2022

Morobe - Lae

Wed, 11th May 2022

NCD

Wed, 18th May 2022

The focus on this series is for Under 15 girls, giving them a fun way to experience cricket. 

Brian Bell and the NZ High Commission, through these tournaments, are empowering the young women of PNG and making a positive difference in their lives. 

With the ICC Women’s World Cup being held in New Zealand right now, this provides an opportunity to connect the world of cricket to the villages of PNG. 

“Most of these young women will have had their first experience of cricket through Cricket PNG’s internationally awarded BSP School Kricket Programme, and now they get to compete in a fun festival that celebrates women in sports,” said Naidu.

“While these young girls are playing for fun in these tournaments, having a pathway where they can see opportunities to continue to participate, can lead to lifelong enjoyment of sport and for some, may even lead to representing the Junior Lewas or the Kumul Petroleum PNG Lewas at World Cup one day.”

Cricket PNG
World Cup Female Under 15 Series
Press Release
