Female Referees To Undergo Training

PNGFA Head of Refereeing and FIFA/OFC Instructor, Jimmy Warai confirmed that the course will be conducted in Western Highlands capital for all selected women referees to attend.

He said the course is part of the FIFA/OFC ongoing Refereeing Assistance Program and Education for its Member Association for women match officials.

Last time the FIFA/OFC/PNGFA conducted the similar course was in 2014. However, for this course we will have PNGFA’s OFC List for 2022, the National Badge Listing and the Regional Badge Listing for those who pass their FIFA Fitness Test.

Warai said it’s the all-women workshop, which attracted 35 participants from around the country. target for top Elite Women's Referees in preparations for OFC listing 2022 and Top Tier Competition and the Women’s National Soccer League.

PNGFA have currently the following women attending this course; one FIFA Women International Assistant Referee one OFC Assistant Referee and one taking part in the OFC Academy Program.

FIFA Technical and Fitness Instructors will facilitate the course with support from the PNGFA National Referee Assistance Program Team.

Warai has acknowledged PNGFA president, John Kapi Natto’s leadership for his vision and continued assistance towards the referee development in the country.

He said a similar program for All PNGFA Member Association would be conducted early January 2022, this time, the FIFA MA Instructors and Assessors Course for our MA Based, other programs (OFC License 1 Regional, OFC License 2 seminars, refreshers course etc.