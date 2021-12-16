Murema says Moresby South Rugby Football League has improved on having equal participation in their competition where young women are also able to play rugby league.

He says having both the men and women compete goes to show how Moresby South Rugby Football League is advancing.

“Here in Moresby South we recognize our female counter parts in Sports as we practice gender equality” said Murema.

He said the competition over the last 8 years has produced orchids and hunters that have represented the country well in international matches.

He said it is important to promote equal playing field and that Moresby South has taken the stand to have female participation in their competition.

He further stated that having a state of the art facility where Moresby South can expose their raw rugby league talents goes to show how local MP is supporting its youths in the electorate.

Murema said “Moresby South has produced some very talented rugby league players that have moved on to playing in the digicel Cup, the Orchids and the hunters.