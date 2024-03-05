Feanor Siaguru Triumphs in Fiji

The tournament, spanning from March 1st to 2nd, witnessed Siaguru, formerly a Junior and now an Elite PSA player, dominate the A Grade Men’s Finals, outplaying Fijian contender Andre Roxburgh.

Ranked as the top contender, Siaguru's triumph underscores his growing prowess on the international squash scene. His success marks a significant milestone as he gears up for forthcoming PSA competitions slated in Victoria, Australia, this month.

In the wake of his achievement, Siaguru expressed gratitude to the Papua New Guinea Squash Racquets Federation, Daisy Hill Squash Club, Merlyn Alarcos Kriebisch, and the entire POMRC community for their unwavering support in propelling his PSA career to new heights.