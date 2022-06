The tournament which started last month has attracted 11 teams including front runners United Brothers followed by Pawa Rangers, Southside Jets, Redsox and Antelopes who are vying for top 4 finals with K3,000 up for grabs.

According to Port Moresby Softball Association, the tournament is a new concept introduced to improve the level of softball in the competition.

Most of the teams have adapted well and are embracing the new style of play which might become an annual offseason tournament.