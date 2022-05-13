Following the success of last month’s Easter Cup Challenge, Port Moresby softball continued with its annual Corporate Slow Pitch Women’s softball competition, however this time in mixed male and female teams format on Saturdays.

For the first time this Sunday the Bisini softball diamonds will host another new competition called FAST FIVE HOTTEST SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT ROUND1.

This is softball at another level and expected to be fast and explosive out of the blocks with time against you.

11 Teams have been confirmed for the Fast 5 Hottest Softball Tournament.

Pool A - United, Eagles, Hornets, Kalibobo Redsox, Patriots and Rottweilers.

Pool B – Pawa Rangers, Southside Jets, Antelopes, Cats and Grizzlies.

Games start at 8.30am with the finals at 4pm Sunday afternoon. K5,000 is up for grabs.

