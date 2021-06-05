Eyes On World Cup 2021

Asia Pacific Rugby League has plans in place for its member countries to play in late July as part of its mid-season international clashes that has gained much popularity in the region.

Despite the many challenges faced by Asia Pacific Rugby League movement affecting the Mid-season international Test Clashes, particularly created by COVID-19, the teams will now move their focus towards Rugby League World cup 2021 to start in late October and to first start in England where the International Tests matches will see all sixteen teams including Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Cook Islands, Tonga and Samoa.

However with tough times ahead and in the midst of a global pandemic, Asia Pacific Rugby League Chairman Sandis Tsaka has thanked the participating international associations that have worked hard to try to make the event come to fruition.

Meanwhile Fiji National Rugby League Acting Chief Executive Officer Don Natabe said his association understood the challenges saying they have always played and enjoyed international matches because of its great display of tradition and passion that players have for the game.

The focus now though for Asia Pacific International Rugby League teams and In spite of the global pandemic is to create an exciting atmosphere for Rugby League World Cup 2021, as they prepare in the lead up to the event.

Rugby League World Cup 2021 will ensure the teams are ready to deliver an outstanding tournament that’s worth the wait as participating countries look forward to meet and play in England for an unforgettable few weeks of showdown.