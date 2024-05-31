ExxonMobil Supports PNGOC Olympic Campaign

This significant funding, announced at the ExxonMobil Haus in Port Moresby, underscores the corporation's steadfast dedication to supporting Papua New Guinea's sporting aspirations.

Having already contributed a substantial K1.7 million since 2012, ExxonMobil's continued backing is a testament to its commitment to fostering athletic excellence in the country.

This latest contribution is poised to make a tangible difference in the athletes' preparations, providing vital resources for training, equipment, and logistical support.

Team PNG stands ready to make the most of ExxonMobil's support, leveraging it to propel themselves to new heights of achievement on the international stage.