ExxonMobil co-sponsors Digicel Cup

ExxonMobil has come on board as a naming rights sponsor for Digicel Cup. The announcement was made today at the Santos National Football Stadium.

Present at the event were PNGNRLC Chairman Adrian Chow, Digicel CEO Colin Stone and ExxonMobil Chairman and Managing Director Peter Larden.

Before making the announcement Chairman Chow took a moment to reflect on the journey and values and importance of having the national rugby league competition and how it’s impacting on the lives of our young people and the pathway it provides.

Before welcoming ExxonMobil on board, the Chairman also acknowledged and thanked Digicel for its continued support as the main driver of this national competition for over 12 years.