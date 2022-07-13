Experience on the go with new Digicel TV App

With the DigicelTV App, customers can now indulge with more of the programs they love including, rugby, soccer, drama, movies and entertainment on the go from their smartphone.

Replacing the PlayGo App, the new DigicelTV App offers the best in Sports, Kids, Entertainment and Premium channels all in one place, offering customers the ultimate entertainment experience on the go.

Digicel PNG’s Senior Vice President Lorna McPherson said, “We continue to provide the best in entertainment and digital technology and the new DigicelTV App is an incredible upgrade from the PlayGo App. It offers more great features, channels and content.

“With the DigicelTV app we offer our customers the best entertainment experience on their smartphones so they never miss the programs they love and can enjoy them anywhere and on the go,” she added.

Digicel customers can simply download the app for free from their Google Play or App store, log into their Digicel ID Account in the DigicelTV App, and enter their credentials to unlock a world of entertainment from their smartphones.

The same great value TV Plans are also available for customers to purchase and use on their DigicelTV App.

To buy a DigicelTV App Plan, customers can simply dial *675# or purchase on the MyDigicel App.

Customers with existing PlayGo Plans will instantly have their mobile TV plans transferred to the new DigicelTV App for use.