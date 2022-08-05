Exciting Showdown In MSRL Comp

In round eight, A grade matches tomorrow, 6th August, Joyce Bay Roosters take on Kaugere Bulldogs in a heated affair that should go down to the wire.

Next up is 6 Mile Crows against SS Rabbitohs in the clash of the Simbus, and in the main encounter will be between neighbours, Kone Eagles and Talai Spartans.

In the women’s matches, 2 Mile Pearls meets IMHC Vadavada United and SS Rabbitohs faces 6 Mile Crows.

On Sunday’s big matches is between second placed 2 Mile Pearls and determined Vabukori Mosquitos. Mosquitos with the return of block busting prop Jacob Sarea will add spice to the offense. Sarea is back after four rounds out of action.

Unbeaten competition leaders, Gabutu Dragons face Sab City Raiders in the early encounter, followed by Kipo Eastern Pride versus Southern Sons.

In the main outing, Taurama Wolf Pack plays against young Kaugere Seagulls without Samson Pirika picked up by Central Dabaris last week.

While Koki Eels are on bye.

In the women’s, Gabutu Dragons and Sab City Raiders should put out an evenly tussle, and Joyce Bay Roosters should easily beat Vabukori Mosquitos.

Meantime, MSRL acting chairman, Nathan Andes has strongly warned club to settle their affiliation and players registration in full to play.

“We will not accept and encourage instalment payments as this is round eight and all these fees were supposed to be settled.

Andes said all the club executives are aware of the requirements and their ignorance only back fires on them with forfeitures of matches as experienced in round 8.

He said, “We don’t want to run a risky competition with unregistered players and nonaffiliated clubs participation.”