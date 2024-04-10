An exciting 2024 season for CRU

CRU President Kori Chan confirmed over the weekend the preseason will only feature three divisions consisting of Open Men, Women’s and junior men’s and will run for three weeks. The season proper kicks off on the 27th of April, 2024 and will run for four months with the grand final set for the Independence weekend at the Santos National Football Stadium.

Building on from the success of the 2023 season, there’s renewed energy and excitement about this year’s competition promising to be bigger and better.

CRU President Kori Chan expressed a sense of excitement for the upcoming season.

“There's a really good mood and feeling about what we are doing this year. We wanna build on what we established last year. We’re transforming from a community competition to hopefully one day being close to a semi-pro comp if we can. But really we’re training to set standards for club rugby and that's what we’re all about.”

The president reiterated that they want to make sure the message is clear in terms of respect both on and off the field.

On another note, the president announced that Kone Sharks are re-entering the competition this year but will only play as far as the A grade and the women’s competition as well.

On disciplinary issues this year. Kori said the Defense Rugby club has been disciplined for 12 months and will have to go through the normal process again in seeking re-entry next year.

Chan said this should be an exciting year with Brothers celebrating 50 years of consistency in the capital competition. They are a stalwart legendary club and they've had a really good run over the last couple of years or nearly a decade now.

“And so this year, I'm sure they gonna be going out again to try and prove a point and take home the shield. But in saying that as well I think a lot of other clubs have been working hard over the off season to make it difficult for Brothers.”

”The other thing is we have a CAU competition which should be U30s man B Grade, U23s A Grade men's and then premier grade. And we also have a stand-alone CAU W competition sponsored by Pepsi and Moni Plus, being our junior development partners and have come back again for another year which is fantastic. This is a stand-alone women's competition sponsored by Niu Power giving them autonomy to really drive the women's game forward under the CRU program.”

Kori also revealed all women's games will be played at POMIS on Saturdays and will be livestreamed.

All these programs will culminate into the grand finals on Independence weekend to be hosted at NFS.

