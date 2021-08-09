Everything you need to know about Women in League Round

The round puts a focus on not just the role of women within rugby league but also the gender inequality gap in wider society.

At the current rate of progress, it will take 136 years to tackle the gender inequality gap. This gap has only widened through the COVID pandemic.

In round 22 the NRL is rallying our community to play a part in accelerating the path to a level playing field.

Levelling the playing field might be simply holding ourselves accountable for our own biased attitudes, challenging gender stereotypes, and calling out sexist behaviour or harassment.

This week the NRL will be shining a spotlight on the women who are instrumental in bringing the game to fans and grassroots players across Australia, to help grow interest in the game amongst female fans and players.

Progress in rugby league

Female participation represents the fastest growing segment of the game with 15% growth over the past few years.

Through the 'Female Coach Mentoring Program', the number of female coaches has grown exponentially to 1589, with five out of six NRLW teams now with a female assistant coach, and both NSW and QLD Women's State of Origin teams coached by women.

There has been a significant growth in the number of female referees from 5% female representatives to over 14% through the 'Women in League Officiating Program', with notable alumni including Belinda Sharpe and Kasey Badger.

The NRL continues to invest in programs that address gender inequality, including Voice Against Violence, League Stars Inspire, In League in Harmony, and Respectful Relationships training across clubs, state league teams, and junior representatives.

The NRL currently has partnerships with a number of globally recognised bodies driving equality including Champions of Change, Our Watch, and UN Women.