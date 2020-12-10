 

European Champions League football game abandoned over racist remark

BY: Loop Pacific
08:25, December 10, 2020
A European Champions League football game has been abandoned after one of the match officials was accused of using a racial term towards one of the teams staff.

The match between Paris St-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended 14 minutes into the game with the score 0-0.

Istanbul allege the fourth official from Romania used a racist term towards their assistant coach Pierre Webo.

The Istanbul players walked from field and were followed by the PSG players.

The game will be completed tomorrow and no matter what the result, PSG will qualify from the group along with Leipzig, who eliminated Manchester United with a 3-2 win in Germany.

Elsewhere Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties as Juventus out-classed Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou to claim top spot in their group.

Already qualified Chelsea drew 1-1 with Russians Krasnodar at Stamford Bridge.

     

