Euro League 2024 kicks in

The tournament, which runs from June 15 to July 14, the competition promises to be part of a feast of football over the coming weeks. After an extensive qualification process, 24 of the best football teams in Europe will come together across 10 host cities in a bid to be crowned champions.

Italy will make the journey as the defending champions, having beaten England in the final of Euro 2020 — a tournament that was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hosts, Germany along with traditional powerhouses Spain, are bidding to win the title for a record fourth time.

Over 31 days, those teams from the established footballing order, along with less familiar additions such as Albania and tournament debutants Georgia, will compete to be crowned the kings of Europe.

Having secured their place, the teams were all drawn into six groups for the initial phase of the finals.

Split into six groups of four, the sides who finish inside the top two will progress to the knockout stage of the competition.

In the opening match on Friday, Germany will take on Scotland.