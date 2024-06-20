Euro 2024 early favourites

The opening Group matches have been impressive from the teams that are considered favourites to win the Championship.

Countries considered front-runners for the Euro 2024 Championship title have a team comprised of very good class players. Some have a very good chance to give a crack at the title given the strength of the opponents. So far, some teams have already staked their claims to finish on top.

Having a team comprising superstar footballers, England is considered the favorite this year to register their first-ever Euro title.

They would fail to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and fall short of qualification for the 2022 FIFA tournament.

Despite never having won a European Championship, England are considered the favorites for this year's competition, as they feature a host of superstar players in the squad, including Ballon d'Or favorite Jude Bellingham, whose incredible season with Real Madrid has him positioned to compete for the sport's most prestigious individual award.

France is second-favorite, looking for their first European title in 24 years. Having made the semifinals just once since in this championship, they start the campaign strong after beating Austria 1-0 in their initial match.

Germany is another favorite amongst others given its impressive start to the championship with two wins for group A. Having disappointed at the past few World Cup tournaments and reaching the semifinals just twice since their most recent title in 1996.

The defending champions Italy, who have had a rollercoaster ride over the past decade, is also a favorite in both Euro and World Cup qualifying in recent years.

Meanwhile, one nation, Georgia, will make its debut at the finals of a European championship in this competition.