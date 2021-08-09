Errors prove costly for Tigers

The table-toppers fought tooth and nail to gain the upper hand in front of a hyped up crowd at the Lae Rugby League oval on Sunday.

Ten minutes into the first half of the Digicel Cup match and a high tackle by Roy Kela saw the Muruks kick a penalty goal through halfback Josiah Jimmy.

Though the Tigers dominated the Muruks’ side of the field, their efforts to cross the line was repeatedly met with stiff opposition.

Both teams went for break with the scores at 2-0.

A return from second half and another penalty was awarded to the Muruks two minutes in.

Jimmy ensured his team was four points ahead of the hosts until Tigers’ winger, Max Vali, caught a loose ball from Muruks’ second rower, Julius Yakopa, within their 10-metre line.

Vali sprinted 90 metres down the field to score his team’s first try of the match.

An unsuccessful kick left the scores at 4-all until another two penalty goals ensured a 4-point lead by the Mendi Muruks.