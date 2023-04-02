EOI for PNGFA sanctioned competitions

The competitions on the card for this year are Women National Conference Soccer League (WNSCL), men’s National Premier Soccer League, the National Youth Soccer League (Under 19 Boys/Girls) and the Futsal Super League (Outdoor and Indoor).

PNGFA Acting General Secretary, Dan Kakaraya said the 2023 football season will kick-off with Women’s National Conference Soccer League. It will be played in four conferences around the country which include Southern, Northern, Highlands and New Guinea Island (NGI).

Women National Soccer Conference League attracts an Expression of Interest (EOI) with a non-fundable fee of K2,750. There is an affiliation fee of K8,000 for all clubs intending to take part in the women competition with player registration fee of K50 each player.

The total payment per club would be K12,000 and must be paid prior to competition kick off.

The matches for Southern Conference will be played in Port Moresby, Northern Conference will in Lae and Madang, NGI Eastern shall be played in Bougainville while Highlands is in Goroka and Mt Hagen.

There are spaces for six teams per conferences before the WNSCL kicks off.

The WNCSL competition is expected to kick off in April 22, 2023, and will run for two months until July 15, 2023 with the semi-final on July 29 with the Cup finals on August 05, 2023.

The prizemoney for WNCSL as follows: Champion K20,000, Runner-up K15,000, Third Place K10,000 and Fourth Place K5,000

The new revamped men’s National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) will follow WNCSL.

The Expression of Interest (EOI) fee for NPSL is K20,000 non-refundable with an affiliation K127,000 for all clubs intending to take part.

The players registration fee is K100 per player for 25 players per team which should see K2,500 from players registration alone. The NPL competition will be played in League format on Home-and- Away with matches only played in Port Moresby, Lae and Madang.

The maximum number of teams for NPL is eight and the Competition Department is looking at commencing on 6th May, 2023.