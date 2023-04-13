Enzu chiefs claim plate

Chiefs surprised a lot of favorites with their rugby flare using speed, skill and energy to mesmerize their opponents and just fell short of making the big cup decider.

Competing in the Sportstok 7s for the 3rd consecutive time has finally paid off for the Lihir boys taking out the Plate grand final against CRU Champions Harlequins on Saturday night at the Santos National Football stadium.

Taking a lot of experience from the past two tournaments the Chiefs were a different side toping their pool and qualifying for the Cup quarter finals on Saturday.

Playing 5 games over two consecutive days took its toll on the boys, especially backing up for the semis and the grand final.

The Northern Chiefs faced Newtown Chiefs of Edai in the cup qualifier and fought until the end losing by 2 points 12-10 to settle for the plate playoff against Harlequins.

Again the island boys showed their class in rugby 7s turning the tables on the big boys from Bava Harlequins 7-0 to the take Oout the plate and 3rd place cash prize.

Enzu Northern Chiefs owner and Head Coach Jonathan Baul was over the moon and praised his boys for their resilience and determination in the end. He said Saturday’s big win was 3 years in the making.

Baul said Sportstok 7s is played at a higher level and that pushed his boys to give it their all against some of the more established teams from the city.

Coach Baul again attributed the win to the boys attitude hard work and commitment let alone the support from their families back on the island of Lihir.